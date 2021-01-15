Lauren Hutton has revealed sex is her beauty secret.

The 77-year-old model believes getting intimate with someone can be great for helping her maintain glowing skin as it is great exercise.

She said: "Making love is pretty good exercise, too! I think it’s important to be held and to hold someone, and to love someone if we can. A man can be hard to find, [because] I think there are way more good women than good men. I don’t know why, I guess that’s because of privilege. They’ve been the head sex for 6,000 years! That’ll make you feel like you’re in a really exclusive club.

"Sex is still absolutely a beauty secret for me – I hope I believe that forever. Although I’ve always talked [about sex], I never spoke about who my mates and partners are, that’s for sure. Nobody ever knew the man I lived with for 26 years – no one knew his name."

However, the 'I Feel Pretty' star admitted the best secret to great skin is having "good photographers" that capture her best side.

She said: "I guess [the secret is] good photographers. It’s not retouching, they don’t retouch me."

What's more, Lauren has learned how to care for her skin over the years as her body changed from age and lifestyle habits and has since become "rabid" about moisturiser.

She explained to British Vogue: "My skin has gotten really thin because of my age – I’m 77 – and because I have spent probably half of my life near the equator. [The skin is] our first organ, you know, and the barrier to everything. So I’ve become rabid about moisturiser, and luckily I have a very good medical skincare cream contract, that helps a lot! I used to be more of a soap and water person because I was always trying to be as fast as possible to get to work. Now, I get the pleasure of trying all of Strivectin’s products. It’s really good."