Lauren Conrad has launched her own beauty brand.

The former 'The Hills' star surprised the beauty world when she announced her new brand on Wednesday (12.08.20) and revealed that all products are ''clean, environmentally friendly, ethically sourced, cruelty-free, and vegan''.

Lauren wrote on Instagram: ''I'm very excited to announce @laurenconradbeauty! This collection has been years in the making, and now I can FINALLY share it with everyone! @laurenconradbeauty products are clean, environmentally friendly, ethically sourced, cruelty-free, and vegan - and the first collection is available today at LaurenConradBeauty.com.''

A message from Lauren on the brand's website states: ''We're committed to creating beautiful products that are clean, environmentally-friendly, ethically-sourced, and vegan so you can feel good about what you're putting on your skin. It's time to fall in love with your beauty routine again.''

And the website outlines the brand's clean credentials, explaining: ''Lauren Conrad Beauty is vegan, ethically-sourced, and gentle on both you and the environment. We are committed to learning and evolving every product in the line to ensure we offer the cleanest, most eco-friendly ingredients, and materials as research advances.''

The collection includes liquid eyeliner, liquid highlighter, lipstick, lip gloss and a lip and cheek tint.

Lauren wrote on her blog: ''Lauren Conrad Beauty was born from my desire for eco-friendly beauty products with clean ingredients that make you look great and feel confident. My new products are seamless, everyday essentials meant to celebrate the natural beauty of you. Lauren Conrad Beauty is a vegan, cruelty-free, certified-Clean, Peta-approved, and ethically sourced brand that's formulated without parabens, synthetic fragrances, and many other harmful ingredients.''