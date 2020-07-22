Lauren Conrad has admitted she feels better about herself when she has done her glam whilst working from home.
Lauren Conrad likes to put on makeup and do her hair even when she's working from home.
The former 'Hills' star - who has two young sons, Liam and Charlie, with husband William Tell - has opened up about her self-care routine amid the coronavirus pandemic, and admitted she feels good when she's made an effort with her appearance.
After a long day spent being a mom and juggling work, the 34-year-old beauty enjoys a soak in the bath with her own nonprofit fair-trade brand The Little Market's bath salts.
She shared: ''I do my best to sit down at the table and eat every meal with my family.
''I take a few minutes to get dressed and do my hair and makeup, even if I am just working from home. It makes me feel better to be a little put together
''I take a bath and unwind at the end of the day with our soaking salts from my nonprofit fair trade shop, The Little Market. Each soaking salt supports young moms in under-resourced communities of Chicago.''
And, to begin her day, Lauren starts off with a coffee that contains collagen - which benefits the skin.
She told E!: ''The first thing I do every morning is make myself a cup of coffee with almond milk, cinnamon, agave and collagen.''
As for keeping fit amid the pandemic, Lauren breaks a sweat by taking her two sons for a ride up the hills in their pushchairs.
The fashion designer and author - who founded LC Lauren Conrad and Paper Crown - said: ''The closest I can get to exercise right now is taking the boys on walks in our neighbourhood, but there are a lot of hills and I am pushing them both in a stroller so I definitely break a sweat.''
