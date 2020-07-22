Lauren Conrad likes to put on makeup and do her hair even when she's working from home.

The former 'Hills' star - who has two young sons, Liam and Charlie, with husband William Tell - has opened up about her self-care routine amid the coronavirus pandemic, and admitted she feels good when she's made an effort with her appearance.

After a long day spent being a mom and juggling work, the 34-year-old beauty enjoys a soak in the bath with her own nonprofit fair-trade brand The Little Market's bath salts.

She shared: ''I do my best to sit down at the table and eat every meal with my family.

''I take a few minutes to get dressed and do my hair and makeup, even if I am just working from home. It makes me feel better to be a little put together

''I take a bath and unwind at the end of the day with our soaking salts from my nonprofit fair trade shop, The Little Market. Each soaking salt supports young moms in under-resourced communities of Chicago.''

And, to begin her day, Lauren starts off with a coffee that contains collagen - which benefits the skin.

She told E!: ''The first thing I do every morning is make myself a cup of coffee with almond milk, cinnamon, agave and collagen.''

As for keeping fit amid the pandemic, Lauren breaks a sweat by taking her two sons for a ride up the hills in their pushchairs.

The fashion designer and author - who founded LC Lauren Conrad and Paper Crown - said: ''The closest I can get to exercise right now is taking the boys on walks in our neighbourhood, but there are a lot of hills and I am pushing them both in a stroller so I definitely break a sweat.''