Laura Whitmore couldn't talk about her miscarriage for a year.

The 'Love Island' host tragically lost a baby in September 2018 and she admits it wasn't until the following year where she was able to actually speak about what had happened.

She said: ''It took me a year to talk about my miscarriage. I'd heard about people having miscarriages when they were trying for babies, but my situation was very different. What happens if you weren't trying for a baby? I had that guilt of, 'I wasn't expecting this,' so then you change your life. But then suddenly you have to change your head again after the miscarriage.''

Laura works with Iain Stirling on 'Love Island' and she insists it hasn't ''affected'' their relationship.

She added to The Times magazine: ''Working with my boyfriend hasn't affected our relationship.

''It's nice having someone to bounce things off, because they know how the show works. But he's in South Africa for six weeks, while most of my stuff is done in a studio in London, so we never actually see each other.''

Meanwhile, Laura previously revealed she ''doesn't know'' how much she earned last year.

Asked how much money she earned last year, she admitted: ''To be honest, I don't actually know. Money goes into my limited company and I pay myself from there. But my mum and dad seem to know as every year a paper in Ireland prints what high-income earners have made.''

And Laura admits creating that company was the best thing she has done as it has helped her keep a regular income.

And asked what has been her best business decision, she added: ''Definitely to have my own limited company, from which I pay myself the same amount every month, whether I'm working on a big job or a small job.

''It can be very hard to account for cashflow as a freelancer - never knowing exactly when you're going to get paid, especially with the current crisis. Luckily, my work is relatively unscathed for now despite the lockdown.''