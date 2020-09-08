Laura Whitmore and Anita Rani are encouraging fans to Give Up Their Clothes for Good.

The two presenters have teamed up with TK Maxx to support the retailer's annual initiative, which calls for people to donate pre-loved clothes, accessories and homeware to raise money for Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People

'Love Island' host Laura was delighted to be involved in the ''incredible'' campaign for the third year running.

She said: ''Give Up Clothes for Good is such an incredible initiative and this will be my third year getting involved. After being in lockdown for so long, many of us will have been lounging in nothing but our PJ's and sportswear, so there will be thousands of pre-loved clothes just sitting in our wardrobes that could go to better use and raise money for life-saving research.

''A tidy cupboard also means a tidy mind, so I would urge people to dig out their clothes and give them to this great cause.''

And Anita thinks the campaign offers people to show more kindness.

She said: ''It's been so moving watching the resilience of the nation during the coronavirus outbreak and I would love to encourage people to continue showing their kind spirit by donating their pre-loved clothes.

''Something so simple can go such a long way. It can have a huge impact, not just on the planet, but also to the lives of children and young people affected by cancer.''.

People can drop items off at their local TK Maxx store, and the retailer will then ensure they reach Cancer Research UK shops to be sold on and be loved somewhere else.

Since the launch of the campaign 14 years ago, over 1.7 million bags of clothing and household goods have been collected, and TK Maxx have raised over £37 million for Cancer Research UK's work for children and young people.

For more information visit https://www.tkmaxx.com/uk/en/give-up-clothes-for-good