Laura Mvula, Celeste and Arlo Parks are among the performers confirmed for the 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize.

The prestigious music ceremony will return on September 9 at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, with BBC Radio 6 Music's Lauren Laverne confirmed to host once again.

She said: "I'm delighted to be hosting the 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize Awards Show. It's a fantastic shortlist showcasing the incredible creativity of the British & Irish music scene – and I'm looking forward to seeing some amazing live performances at the show."

Other shortlisted acts set to take to the stage on the night include BERWYN, Black Country, New Road, Ghetts, Hannah Peel, Mogwai, Nubya Garcia, and Wolf Alice.

The latter have been nominated for the third time for 'Blue Weekend', having previously won the prize for 'Visions of a Life' in 2018, and being nominated back in 2015 for their much-lauded debut effort 'My Love Is Cool'.

Arlo's widely acclaimed debut studio album, 'Collapsed In Sunbeams', is in contention for the prize.

Laura's 'Pink Noise', Celeste's 'Not Your Muse', Black Country, New Road's 'For the First Time', and Ghetts' 'Conflict Of Interest' also made the top 12 list.

The shortlist was decided by a panel including 2020 winner Michael Kiwanuka, plus Anna Calvi, Annie Mac, Jamie Cullum, and the Head of Music at 6 Music and Radio 2, Jeff Smith, who is The Chair, alongside industry folk and journalists, on the judging panel.

In a statement, the judges said: "It is testament to the strength of British music that, during a year which saw musicians face the toughest challenges of their lives, so many remarkable albums came out nonetheless. There was an embarrassment of riches for this year's Hyundai Mercury Prize judges to choose from, but the final twelve show how diverse, vibrant and far-reaching British music continues to be. Choosing one winner out of twelve albums that bring so much hope for the future will be a challenge indeed."

Previous recipients of the Mercury Prize have included Dave, Wolf Alice, James Blake, Skepta, and Arctic Monkeys.

The 2021 Mercury Prize shortlist is:

Arlo Parks – 'Collapsed In Sunbeams'

BERWYN – 'DEMOTAPE/VEGA'

Black Country, New Road – 'For the First Time'

Celeste – 'Not Your Muse'

Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra – 'Promises'

Ghetts – 'Conflict Of Interest'

Hannah Peel – 'Fir Wave'

Laura Mvula – 'Pink Noise'

Mogwai – 'As the Love Continues'

Nubya Garcia – 'SOURCE'

SAULT – 'Untitled (Rise)'

Wolf Alice – 'Blue Weekend'