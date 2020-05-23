Laura Marling takes ''micro-doses'' of magic mushrooms every day.

The 30-year-old singer - who is studying for a masters degree in psychoanalysis - usually has an ''amazing routine'' when she's studying and she now thinks she needs to start going out more amid the coronavirus isolation period because she's stopped using the hallucinogenics.

She said: ''It's difficult to not have the group conversation and it's weird to not be going to the library and having that dedicated section of my day taken for that. But that's fine.

''I'm coping with it.

''I only recently started taking micro-doses of mushrooms and I've got this amazing routine: I get the bus from Stoke Newington, takes f***ing forever, and I go to the British Library.

''Just to have some proper alone time.

''Someone reminded me the other day that I haven't micro-dosed because I haven't been going out of the house.

''So maybe I need to get back on that.''

Laura is confident she's got enough mushrooms to see her through the lockdown period, even if it's extended for several months.

Asked if she thinks her supply will last, she told Q magazine: ''I do. Though that's a good question.

''The person who sends them to me is a yoga instructor, so I imagine she's probably still be sending them out to people, so that will be fine.''

Last month, Laura released her album 'Song For Our Daughter', which was originally scheduled for the summer, and she thinks she was in a ''luxurious position'' to be able to bring the release forward because her music isn't very commercial so she doesn't have to worry about the impact the pandemic has had on sales or marketing opportunities.

She said: ''There's never any great worry in the Laura Marling World that there is a time to be missed in releasing an album, because it's not commercial at any time, and it's not radio-friendly at any time.

''So I'm sort of in a luxurious position to do that in some ways.

''It doesn't really make a difference.''