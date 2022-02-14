'Marriage Story' star Laura Dern doesn't wear foundation - including to the Oscars - and thanks True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil for keeping her skin in good condition.
Laura Dern doesn't "wear foundation anymore"
The ‘Marriage Story’ star opts for a more pared back look - like when she graced the red carpet at the Academy Awards in 2020 -compared to the beginning of her Hollywood career.
For the beauty retrospective ‘Legends Only’ featurette, the 55-year-old actress told Elle.com: "I'm not wearing foundation here, I don't use foundation anymore. Just a little coverage, a cheek, some eye, some lip. It's because of True Botanicals. I fell in love with it because it changed my skin in a way that even on camera with hard lights or on a red carpet, my skin just looked better, healthier, and prettier. Never made up."
The Academy Award winner was introduced to the True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil - the product that made her dare to go bare - while working on the HBO series ‘Big Little Lies’ but also showcased her natural beauty in the 1993 Steven Spielberg movie ‘Jurassic Park’.
Prompted by a still from the dinosaur disaster movie, Laura said: "This is all me. No makeup, my hair. I feel really proud to have been part of 'Jurassic Park' because it was one of the first few female action characters in a film—and now I am getting to return to the character 'Jurassic World Dominion'. This role was so physical, and I was doing a lot of running and my own stunts, but they have to make sure the sweat matches in each scene. So they are spraying you with a squirt bottle between takes for continuity."
The ‘Wild at Heart’ star also praised the “vision” David Lynch created - in collaboration with the makeup team -for the movie’s leading lady Lula - with her Marilyn Monroe-like look - labelling it as a character “statement” and not a “caricature.”
Laura said: "The role of Lula was David Lynch's vision all the way. David knew that he wanted her to have pale skin, the classic red lip, a beauty mark. The makeup artist, Michelle Bühler, used a pencil to create the beauty mark because it was supposed to be subtle and more of a statement on the character, but not a caricature or something too costumey. It's this unique kind of style that Lula would create for herself."
Unlike the Sue Gray report into alleged law breaking at Number 10, our five favourite forthcoming albums in February all have a confirmed date to be...
Less than two years after she graduated from the BRIT School for Performing Arts & Technology, Adele cemented her arrival on the music scene with her...
Meat Loaf, born Michael Lee Aday, in Dallas, Texas, sadly passed away on the 20th January at the age of 74.
On the 14th January 1977 David Bowie surprised everyone yet again with one of his most extraordinary records when he released his 11th studio album,...
As 2022 begins and New Year's resolutions are made, and just as quickly broken, the first batch of eagerly awaited new musical releases are set to...
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
It's never helpful when a comedy becomes a bit too smug about its own quirkiness....
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
In films like Wendy and Lucy and Meek's Cutoff, writer-director Kelly Reichardt has told sharply...
This is the story of Ray Kroc, the man who created the concept of McDonald's....
Wilson (Woody Harrelson) may not be the most likeable of fellows; he has a penchant...
This harrowing morality play is timely and riveting, but never remotely subtle. The setting is...
Dennis Nash is a struggling single father whose life is turned upside down when he's...
Reese Witherspoon gives a beautifully stripped-back performance in this epic journey based on the memoir...
The cast and crew of forthcoming drama biopic 'Wild' talk about Jean-Marc Vallée's direction and...
When young Cheryl Strayed loses her beloved mother, her entire world seems to come crashing...
Based on the beloved novel by John Green, this film is so squarely slanted toward...