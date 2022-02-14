Laura Dern doesn't "wear foundation anymore"

The ‘Marriage Story’ star opts for a more pared back look - like when she graced the red carpet at the Academy Awards in 2020 -compared to the beginning of her Hollywood career.

For the beauty retrospective ‘Legends Only’ featurette, the 55-year-old actress told Elle.com: "I'm not wearing foundation here, I don't use foundation anymore. Just a little coverage, a cheek, some eye, some lip. It's because of True Botanicals. I fell in love with it because it changed my skin in a way that even on camera with hard lights or on a red carpet, my skin just looked better, healthier, and prettier. Never made up."

The Academy Award winner was introduced to the True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil - the product that made her dare to go bare - while working on the HBO series ‘Big Little Lies’ but also showcased her natural beauty in the 1993 Steven Spielberg movie ‘Jurassic Park’.

Prompted by a still from the dinosaur disaster movie, Laura said: "This is all me. No makeup, my hair. I feel really proud to have been part of 'Jurassic Park' because it was one of the first few female action characters in a film—and now I am getting to return to the character 'Jurassic World Dominion'. This role was so physical, and I was doing a lot of running and my own stunts, but they have to make sure the sweat matches in each scene. So they are spraying you with a squirt bottle between takes for continuity."

The ‘Wild at Heart’ star also praised the “vision” David Lynch created - in collaboration with the makeup team -for the movie’s leading lady Lula - with her Marilyn Monroe-like look - labelling it as a character “statement” and not a “caricature.”

Laura said: "The role of Lula was David Lynch's vision all the way. David knew that he wanted her to have pale skin, the classic red lip, a beauty mark. The makeup artist, Michelle Bühler, used a pencil to create the beauty mark because it was supposed to be subtle and more of a statement on the character, but not a caricature or something too costumey. It's this unique kind of style that Lula would create for herself."