Metallica are set to hit the stage for their first show of 2020 which is being aired at drive-ins across North America.
Like most bands, the heavy metallers - Lars Ulrich, James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo - have had to reschedule and postpone shows amid the coronavirus pandemic.
And now they've announced their first show in almost a year will be screened on August 29 as part of Encore's Drive-In Nights series.
The 'Enter Sandman' rockers tweeted: ''We're bringing the Metallica live experience to a drive-in theater near you on August 29 with a concert filmed for the big screen, presented by
@encoredrivein
! Tix go on sale Friday, 8/14 with a Fifth Member presale on Wednesday, 8/12. Visit https://talli.ca/3is5IY5 for more info. (sic)''
The recorded show will also see Three Days Grace support Metallica.
It's set to be filmed ''at a location near the band's Northern California headquarters'' and will be ''edited and mixed by Metallica's award-winning production team to the highest standards possible,'' as per a press release.
Fans will also get to see footage spanning the Grammy-winners' four-decade career.
Walter Kinzie, CEO of Encore Live, said in a statement.
''In all of rock, it literally doesn't get any bigger than Metallica.
''Over the course of their career these guys have completely redefined rock, touring and frankly what's possible in terms of success in this industry. We've seen with our first two Encore Nights Drive-In concerts that fans absolutely dig the drive-in experience and we know that Metallica is going to blow the top off of this thing and take it to a whole new level.''
Members of Metallica's Fifth Member fan club will be able to take advantage of a pre-sale on August 12, before general sale tickets are made available on August 14.
Head to ticketmaster.com/encore-metallica for more information and to buy tickets.
