Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich admits he finds it difficult to listen to his own band's music without overanalysing their songs.
Lars Ulrich doesn't like listening to Metallica's own music.
The heavy metal drummer admitted he doesn't delve into the 'Enter Sandman' band's back catalogue because he ends up overanalysing the technical side of the recordings.
He told Vulture: ''I don't listen to a lot of Metallica music. Part of it is because I'm sort of overly analytical [about the details].
''It's basically almost impossible for me to listen to a Metallica song without going, 'Okay, how are the sonics, how's the mix, how does the guitar sound? The vocals are too loud, the bass is too boomy.' It becomes this exercise in analytics.
''When you hear your favourite band -- like if I listened to Rage Against the Machine or something, I just fucking let myself go. But when Metallica comes on it's like, 'Huh?' ''
Meanwhile, Lars chose the one song he could do without, and picked 'Eye of the Beholder' from 1988 album '...And Justice For All'.
He added: ''There's a song called 'Eye of the Beholder' on the 'Justice' album.
''Wherever I hear that song, it sounds kind of like -- I guess we don't want to be super-disrespectful to it -- but it sounds really forced.
''It sounds like you put a square peg in a round hole. It sounds like it's got two different tempos. There's kind of a 4/4 feel in the intro and on the verses, and then I think the choruses are more like in a waltz tempo.
''It literally sounds like two different worlds rubbing up against each other. It sounds very awkward to me. I'm not a huge fan of that song.''
However, Lars insisted the band ''did the best we could'' with every song, even if sometimes they haven't hit the mark.
He said: ''I guess the asterisk is that, to me, we did the best we could each moment.
''So of course, sometimes you sit down and go 'Huh?' or 'That could have been better' or 'That was a little awkward' or 'That feels a little silly or easy' or 'That feels over-thought-out' or whatever.''
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
Remembering the iconic Toots Hibbert (1942-2020).
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
We were actually quite excited about Marilyn Manson's WE ARE CHAOS. The question is whether or not we were sorely disappointed...
World Suicide Prevention Day is the day to remember some of the world's greatest artists.
Few bands reach the legendary status of of the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
It's time to start letting women be empowered by their sexual attitudes.
In Los Angeles during the late seventies and early eighties, music was all about hard...
Trip is a young and inexperienced roadie who is charged with the important mission of...
Watch the trailer for Get Him To The Greek When Aaron Green lands a job...
Metallica's St. Anger - the legendary metal band's first album of new material since the...