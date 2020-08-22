Two of Larry King's children have died in the past three weeks.

The 86-year-old TV host has suffered a double tragedy, after losing both his son Andy and daughter Chaia recently.

Andy, 65, passed away a few weeks ago, while Chaia, 51, died on Thursday (20.08.20) after suffering with lung cancer, PEOPLE reports.

A source told the New York Post's Page Six: ''Larry and his three remaining children are distraught, and Larry's still recovering from his own health issues from last year.''

Another insider added: ''He did two live shows [of Hulu's 'Politiking with Larry King']. It's his way of processing.''

Larry adopted his ex-wife Alene Akins's son Andy after they got married, while the couple went on to have Chaia together.

The pair first tied the knot in 1961 and split in 1963. They wed again in 1967 but divorced five years later in 1972.

Larry also has son Larry King Jr. with ex-wife Annette Kaye and Cannon and Chance King with ex-wife Shawn King, 60.

The deaths of Andy and Chaia come after a tough time for Larry, who suffered a stroke last year and filed for divorce from Shawn after 22 years together.

Speaking about the split, he said: ''I'm sorry about the marriage. I'll always care for my wife. But it just hit a point where we didn't get along.

''We had a big age difference and that eventually takes its toll. It became an issue. Also, [Shawn] is a very religious Mormon and I'm an agnostic atheist, so that eventually causes little problems. We overcame a lot, but eventually it became a ships passing in the night situation.

''I thought a lot about what I wanted the rest of my life to be. When there are moments of unhappiness in a marriage, you can overcome it at 40, but at my age, it became a lot. I wanted to be happy. Separating was of course difficult. But there is nothing worse than arguing.

''I wish her nothing but the best. We love each other.''