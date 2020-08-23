Larry King says losing two of his children within a few weeks of each other feels ''out of order''.

The 86-year-old TV host has revealed via Facebook that he's taking some time to ''heal'' after his son Andy, 65, died of a heart attack in late July and his daughter Chaia, 52, died earlier this month ''after having been diagnosed with lung cancer''.

Larry wrote: ''Both of them were good and kind souls and they will be greatly missed.

''Losing them feels so out of order. No parent should have to bury a child. My family and I thank you for your outpouring of kind sentiments and well wishes. In this moment, we need a little time and privacy to heal. I thank you for respecting that.''

Larry adopted his ex-wife Alene Akins's son Andy after they got married, and the couple went on to have Chaia together.

The pair first tied the knot in 1961 and split in 1963. They wed again in 1967 but divorced five years later.

Larry also endured a traumatic year in 2019, when he suffered a stroke and filed for divorce from his wife Shawn.

Speaking about the split, he previously said: ''I'm sorry about the marriage. I'll always care for my wife. But it just hit a point where we didn't get along.

''We had a big age difference and that eventually takes its toll. It became an issue. Also, [Shawn] is a very religious Mormon and I'm an agnostic atheist, so that eventually causes little problems. We overcame a lot, but eventually it became a ships passing in the night situation.

''I thought a lot about what I wanted the rest of my life to be. When there are moments of unhappiness in a marriage, you can overcome it at 40, but at my age, it became a lot. I wanted to be happy.''