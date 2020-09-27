Lance Bass wants the best for Britney Spears.

The 41-year-old singer has said he ''totally supports'' the #FreeBritney movement that was set up on social media for fans to advocate for the end of Britney's conservatorship, which she has been under since 2008.

And as the 'Toxic' hitmaker is currently locked in a court battle to ensure her father, Jamie Spears, doesn't regain his sole conservator role, Lance has said he hopes the situation ''works out for the best''.

He said: ''I totally support #FreeBritney. I hope everyone figures out exactly what is happening in her life. I do believe that things are settling the way they should be ...There's a judge in charge of all this, so we really need to just trust the judge in the situation and know that things will work out for the best.

''We all love her and I'm very open to finding out what's going on, but at the end of the day you've no idea what's going on.''

The former NSYNC star also said he's spoken to Britney's younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears about the situation, and insisted her family are ''doing the right thing''.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I have talked to Jamie Lynn recently, which is why I feel so much better about this situation. They aren't as worried as we are. [People] have no idea what's really going on. So we just have to trust that the loved ones around her are doing the right thing.

''The one thing that I do know is, I know Jamie Lynn ... If Jamie is OK with everything going on, I feel like she really has her sister's back during all this. So I trust her to give us the real information.''

Britney's current legal battle sees her fighting to ensure her father Jamie isn't involved in her conservatorship going forward, as she believes he treats her ''like a child''.

Jamie temporarily stepped down from the role in 2019 for health reasons, but Britney doesn't want him in control of life again.

Last month, the 'Womanizer' hitmaker said she was ''strongly opposed'' to having her dad return as sole conservator and would ''prefer'' for her current conservator, Jodi Montgomery - who took over when Jamie was battling with his health - to stay in the role.