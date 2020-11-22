Artist:
Song title: Summertime (The Gershwin Version)
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

Lana Del Rey has chosen to re-record the classic George Gershwin song, 'Summertime', in aid of the New York Philharmonic and Los Angeles Philharmonic orchestras. Lana is no stranger to the song having released a stylised version of it, 'Doin' Time', in May last year. 

This time around Lana has been far more sympathetic to the original and has nailed a fantastic re-interpretation. Lana's laid back, smooth and subtly soulful vocal lends itself beautifully to Gershwin's 1934 standard. The delicate jazzy soundtrack and superbly balanced backing vocals work a treat as Del Rey delivers a cool and captivating performance that the great man himself would have undoubtedly appreciated. 

Lana Del Rey has simultaneously released the single, and accompanying video, to support the two highly regarded U.S orchestras as they struggle to secure funds during the CoVID19 pandemic. Del Rey is encouraging donations to the Play Your Part and NY Plays on fund and hopes to raise awareness through her song and video.

The video sees Lana Del Rey and her band driving up to a lantern lit gazebo in the woods looking like Bonnie Parker and her gang.(Ironically, or maybe not, Parker died the year the song was written and composed.) "After a quick covid test the gang absconds back to the hideout" reads the caption on screen. Del Rey and her crew, who all look like they had a hoot shooting the video, exit the vehicle and are quick to set themselves up for the performance. 

A bare foot Del Rey, in a full length , rope tied dress, is pure understated elegance. The instrumentation is minimal and ensures Del Rey's voice is front and centre with some harmonious support from her three brilliant backing vocalists.

