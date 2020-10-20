Lana Del Rey is a vision of natural beauty in the video for her song 'Let Me Love You Like A Woman', the first release from her forthcoming album project 'Chemtrails over the Country Club' which is due for release this year. Or maybe next year.
In true Lana Del Rey form, she's opted for a vintage montage for the majority of the video, sometimes black and white, some performance footage, but mostly happy day-to-day moments. It's quaint in its simplicity, and draws all the attention onto the beauty of the song itself.
Co-written and produced by Jack Antonoff, 'Let Me Love You Like A Woman' is our real first taste of 'Chemtrails over the Country Club', aside from a snippet of another track called 'Tulsa Jesus Freak'.
After 2019's UK number one 'Norman F***ing Rockwell!', we can't wait to see what she does with album seven - although she's certainly keeping us on our toes with regards to the release date. It will drop on either December 10th or January 7th through Interscope and Polydor Records.
The album was originally going to be titled 'White Hot Forever' and released on September 5th, but album postponements certainly haven't been an uncommon occurrence for artists this year.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
Remembering the iconic Toots Hibbert (1942-2020).
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
We were actually quite excited about Marilyn Manson's WE ARE CHAOS. The question is whether or not we were sorely disappointed...
World Suicide Prevention Day is the day to remember some of the world's greatest artists.
Few bands reach the legendary status of of the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
It's time to start letting women be empowered by their sexual attitudes.