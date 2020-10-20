Artist:
Song title: Let Me Love You Like A Woman
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

Lana Del Rey is a vision of natural beauty in the video for her song 'Let Me Love You Like A Woman', the first release from her forthcoming album project 'Chemtrails over the Country Club' which is due for release this year. Or maybe next year.

In true Lana Del Rey form, she's opted for a vintage montage for the majority of the video, sometimes black and white, some performance footage, but mostly happy day-to-day moments. It's quaint in its simplicity, and draws all the attention onto the beauty of the song itself. 

Co-written and produced by Jack Antonoff, 'Let Me Love You Like A Woman' is our real first taste of 'Chemtrails over the Country Club', aside from a snippet of another track called 'Tulsa Jesus Freak'. 

After 2019's UK number one 'Norman F***ing Rockwell!', we can't wait to see what she does with album seven - although she's certainly keeping us on our toes with regards to the release date. It will drop on either December 10th or January 7th through Interscope and Polydor Records.

The album was originally going to be titled 'White Hot Forever' and released on September 5th, but album postponements certainly haven't been an uncommon occurrence for artists this year.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Lana Del Rey - Let Me...

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del...

Lana Del Rey - Mariners Apartment...

Cat Power - Woman (ft. Lana...

Lana Del Rey - White Mustang...

Lana Del Rey ft. Weeknd Lust...

Lana Del Rey - Music To...

Lana Del Rey - Music To...

Lana Del Rey - Honeymoon Sampler

Lana Del Rey - Terrence Loves...