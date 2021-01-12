Artist:
Song title: Chemtrails Over The Country Club
Year: 2021
Genre(s): Pop

Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'; the titular release from her forthcoming seventh studio album.

The video, directed by BRTHR duo Alex Lee and Kyle Wrightman, sees the singer taking a ride in a vintage Mercedes convertible, as well as enjoying poolside antics with her friends, rather blase about the streaks of smoke or "chemtrails" in the sky above. Then things go macabre as she is swept up in a tornado and she and her friends transform into werewolf-like creatures, communing with canines by the light of the moon.

'Chemtrails Over The Country Club', co-produced by Jack Antonoff, follows last year's single 'Let Me Love You Like a Woman' which has the same kind of summery, yet melancholic tone. Meanwhile, the album will be released this Spring, a year and a half after the critically acclaimed 'Norman F***ing Rockwell!' which became her fourth UK number one.

Initially scheduled for release in September 2020, the release has been repeatedly put back due to COVID-19 pandemic complications. It was initially set to be titled 'White Hot Forever', and even includes a cover of the Joni Mitchell song 'For Free'.

'Chemtrails Over The Country Club' will be released on March 19th 2021 through Polydor and Interscope. 

