With the arrival of Lana Del Rey's second album this year comes the long awaited video for it's title track - 'Blue Banisters'. In the video Del Rey is seen painting said banisters as well as her friend's feet, toe nails and even shrubs! Lana is also seen driving a John Deere tractor and doing some home baking in the soft focus film that dropped just prior to the album's release.
Del Rey's follow up to her highly acclaimed album - 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club', is her eighth studio album and is largely autobiographical. The 15 songs that make up 'Blue Banisters' include the previous singles - 'Text Book', 'Wildflower Wildfire' and 'Blue Banisters' - all released simultaneously on May 20th, and her more recent single - 'Arcadia'.
Lana's latest album was set for release in July but was put back for various technical and personal reasons. Before the torch singer deactivated all of her social media accounts she took to Instagram saying that the album "is about what it was like, what happened, and what it’s like now. If you’re interested go back and listen to the first three songs I put out earlier. They chronicle the beginning." The heavily criticised singer went on to say - "As much as the on going criticism has been trying, it at least has pushed me to explore my own family tree, to dig deep, and to continue to exhibit the fact that God only cares about how I move through the world. And for all of the skepticism about feigning fragility and unreasonable explanations of not showing general accountability- I must say I’ve enjoyed moving through the world beautifully- as a woman with grace and dignity."
Before shutting down her accounts "because I have so many other interests and other jobs I'm doing that require privacy and transparency" Del Rey explained that her new album is "a compilation of older songs and a few newer songs, some written by family and friends and mostly old collaborators, and there will probably always be more to come."
The album, 'Blue Banisters', was released on October 22nd via Universal Records.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
Olly Alexander AKA Years & Years pulls us into a sexy fantasy world in the trippy video for his latest single ‘Crave’.