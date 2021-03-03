As life gets one step closer to normality for those affected by the impact of the CoVID19 pandemic we take a look forward to what's fresh, new and exciting in the world of music. As schools get ready to receive students back into their actual, rather than virtual, classrooms, as the world gets ready to celebrate book day on 4th March, as F1 gets ready to race again, as the America's Cup begins, as the vaccination programme continues at pace, as the world starts to feel hope and optimism, let's take a look at what's to come. Kings Of Leon have a new album due out this month, as do The Horrors and Black Sabbath. Ringo Starr is releasing an EP, Sting is releasing a duets compilation and there are retrospectives due from Neil Young and Madness among others, however, as both Mother's Day and International Women's Day both fall within March we're going for an all female line-up.

Lana Del Rey: Photo Credit - HT/ABACA PA Images.

Lana Del Rey - Chemtrails Over The Country Club.

Lana Del Rey is set to release her seventh studio album this month. Del Rey's new eleven track record is a follow up to the critically acclaimed Norman F**king Rockwell, released in August 2019. Chemtrails Over The Country Club, originally titled White Hot Forever, was due out last September but becuase of production delays and tracklist changes the release date had to be put back. The New York torch-singer has so far only shared the title track and Let Me Love You Like A Woman, as well as teasing extracts from the album opener White Dress and Tulsa Jesus Freak, but we're confident the new album is, once again, going to highlight why Lana is in a class of her own.

Selena Gomez - Revelación.

After a ten year wait Selena Gomez is finally coming good on her promise to release a set of songs in Spanish. The hugely popular singer has been hinting for years that she wanted to sing and record songs in Spanish and her new seven track EP, Revelación is the result. Selena has already dropped two of the tracks as singles this year, firstly De Una Vez and secondly her hook-up with Rauw Alejandro on Baila Conmigo. Gomez has also teamed up with DJ Snake and Myke Towers on her latest release which is due for release on March 12th. Fans of Selena may have had a long wait but we think they're going to love what they hear.

Zara Larsson - Poster Girl.

Swedish pop sensation Zara Larsson is set to release her third album, Poster Girl on March the 5th. Embracing her inner Abba self the young Wow singer-songwriter, who has not been afraid to court controversy in the past, is also channeling Roxette and Robyn on her latest release. Zara says, "Poster Girl – my album – is about what I want to do, what I want to talk about, and I always talk about love, because I feel that’s the most important feeling in the whole world. I feel I have way more control creatively over this album, so I allowed it to be way more pop and dancey, because I f**king love pop." We couldn't agree more Zara.

St Vincent - Pay Your Way In Pain.

We love a great teaser campaign and we love the music of Annie Clark so it is with a great deal of pleasure that we heard the recent announcement that St Vincent would be releasing a new single, Pay Your Way In Pain, very soon. The latest track from Clark comes three and a half years after the release of her brilliant album, MASSEDUCATION, and paves the way for her next album, possibly titled Daddy's Home, later this year. "She’s back in a new role like you’ve never seen here before. Nobody expected it, nobody believed it and nobody could stop it" says the trailer and let's hope they're right!

Hannah Peel - Fir Wave.

The incredibly creative and prodigious Hannah Peel is set to release her latest album, Fir Wave, at the end this month and we can't wait. The prolific elecrto wizard who's previous highlights have included Mary Casio: Journey To Cassiopeia and Particles In Space has already released Emergence In Nature and Ecovocative as singles ahead of the album and if they're in anyway indicative of the album then we're in for a treat. The textured soundscapes that Peel creates are on an epic scale, revealing ever more lustrous elements upon each listen.