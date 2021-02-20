Lana Del Rey has recorded a country album.

The ‘Video Games’ hitmaker - who expects a lot of “scepticism” from her change of direction - has a “cover album of country songs” and another collection of “other folk songs” waiting to be released, and she insisted there has always been a country tone running through her music.

She told MOJO magazine: “I went back and listened to ‘Ride’ and ‘Video Games’ and thought, you know they’re kind of country.

“I mean, they’re definitely not pop.

“Maybe the way ‘Video Games’ got remastered, they’re pop – but there’s something Americana about it for sure.

"So let’s see how these things come out – I’m not going to have pedal steel guitar on every single thing, but it is easy for me to write.”

The 35-year-old singer will always remember the day she received her first review – because she also felt like she “didn’t even want to sing any more” after her idol, Amy Winehouse, died om the same day.

She recalled: “I had 10 seconds of the most elated feeling, and then the news everywhere, on all of the televisions, was that Amy had died on her front steps and I was like no. NO.

“Everyone was watching, mesmerised, but I personally felt like I didn’t even want to sing any more.”

The ‘Greatest’ star loved the anonymity and lack of pressure in the early days of her career and revealed she even recorded a track for a toilet roll commercial.

She said: “I maybe thought about Broadway. You’d get like a hundred dollars for singing background on records that would lead to nowhere.

“There was this company that emerged called The Orchard that was taking submissions for, like, toilet paper commercials and I definitely did one, like, under a pseudonym.

“Definitely the happiest I’ve ever been. Stay in the middle, no dog in the race, people would even hire me for background stuff.

“I tried to act so cool on every sofa I sat at.”