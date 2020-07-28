Lana Del Rey has released her 'Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass' audiobook.

The 35-year-old singer - whose poetry project has been hit with a number of delays after originally being set for a January release date - has unveiled the collection which sees her working with long time collaborator Jack Antonoff.

The audiobook version features 14 poems read by the 'Summertime Sadness' hitmaker, while the Bleachers and Fun star provides the music.

The project was initially announced last December, but had to be pushed back after Lana's family was robbed, before again being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hardcover and ebook editions of the collection - which are set to include over 30 original pieces - will be released on September 29.

On October 2, there will be CDs, vinyl, picture discs and bundles on the way and half the proceeds of the collection will support Native American organisations.

Lana previously opened up on 'Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass', which is ''the title poem of the book'' and the first ''of many'' she wrote.

She said: ''Some of which came to me in their entirety, which I dictated and then typed out, and some that I worked laboriously picking apart each word to make the perfect poem.

''They are eclectic and honest and not trying to be anything other than what they are and for that reason I'm proud of them, especially because the spirit in which they were written was very authentic.''

Lana is also set to release a new album of music - her seventh to date and the her first since last year's 'Norman F****** Rockwell' - on September 5, entitled 'Chemtrails over the Country Club'

Back in May, she commented: ''As ever, I'm grateful that my muse is still here and that I have over the last three years been blessed to have the insight and ability to channel two books worth of beautiful poems. I think my new record, 'Chemtrails Over the Country Club', is special as well,''