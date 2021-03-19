Lana Del Rey has released ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ .

The 'Born to Die' hitmaker has finally unleashed her much-delayed follow-up to 2019's 'Norman F****** Rockwell!', which features the previously released singles, ‘Let Me Love You Like A Woman’ and the title track.

What's more, Zella Day and Weyes Blood guest on the closing track, a rendition of Joni Mitchell's ‘For Free’.

Lana fans are in for a treat, as she recently teased her upcoming country and folk covers albums.

The ‘Video Games’ hitmaker - who expects a lot of “scepticism” from her change of direction - has a “cover album of country songs” and another collection of “other folk songs” waiting to be released, and she insisted there has always been a country tone running through her music.

She recently spilled: “I went back and listened to ‘Ride’ and ‘Video Games’ and thought, you know they’re kind of country.

“I mean, they’re definitely not pop.

“Maybe the way ‘Video Games’ got remastered, they’re pop – but there’s something Americana about it for sure.

"So let’s see how these things come out – I’m not going to have pedal steel guitar on every single thing, but it is easy for me to write.”

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old singer also spoke of how she will always remember the day she received her first review – because she also felt like she “didn’t even want to sing any more” after her idol, Amy Winehouse, died on the same day.

She recalled: “I had 10 seconds of the most elated feeling, and then the news everywhere, on all of the televisions, was that Amy had died on her front steps and I was like no. NO.

“Everyone was watching, mesmerised, but I personally felt like I didn’t even want to sing any more.”

The track-listing for ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ is:

1. ‘White Dress’

2. ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’

3. ‘Tulsa Jesus Freak’

4. ‘Let Me Love You Like A Woman’

5. ‘Wild At Heart’

6. ‘Dark But Just A Game’

7. ‘Not All Who Wander Are Lost’

8. ‘Yosemite’

9. ‘Breaking Up Slowly’

10. ‘Dance Till We Die’

11. ‘For Free’