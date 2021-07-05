Lana Del Rey has delayed her album 'Blue Banisters'.

The 'Born to Die' hitmaker took to Instagram on the record's planned release date on Sunday (04.07.21) to announced that it will now not arrive until "later later".

Alongside the album's artwork, she simply wrote: "TBD."

However, Lana did post a snippet of a new track from the LP on the Fourth of July.

She captioned the clip: "Album out later later ... Single out soon-ish. Have a good fourth x."

Previously released singles include the title track, 'Text Book' and 'Wildflower Wildfire'.

'Blue Banisters' will be the follow-up to 2021's 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club' when it eventually arrives.

The record was originally titled 'Rock Candy Sweet'.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Lana has been secretly planning something special for her fans for a few years.

One of the superstar's managers, Ed Millett, was asked about the possibility of the 'White Dress' singer doing a live-stream like Dua Lipa's 'Studio 2054' extravaganza - which their management firm Tap Music oversaw - and he spilled that Lana has had something in the works for some time now, though he wouldn't divulge what her idea is exactly and when it would go ahead.

Ed said: "She’s got her own plan for something. I’m not going to say what it is, but she’s had it for years, and it might actually now [be] something we could pull off.”

The 'Video Games' hitmaker's other manager, Ben Mawson, also hinted at his client making a soundtrack film and branching out into acting in the future.

He added: “There’s more to be done with film maybe. Certainly [with] soundtracks. She might like to do acting. She could definitely do that."