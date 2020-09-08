Lana Del Rey thinks she will ''die an underdog''.

The 'Born to Die' hitmaker has been nominated for six Grammy Awards and achieved critical acclaim, but she insists she will never be ''justified'' as an artist, and will still be an ''underdog'' when she passes away.

She said: ''I don't feel justified because I'm not the kind of artist who's ever going to get justified. I will die an underdog and that's cool with me. But I was right to ask, 'Why are we here? Where did we come from? What are we doing? What happens if this insane, crazy, sci-fi crisis happens, and then you're stuck with yourself, and you're stuck with your partner who doesn't pay attention to you?'

''I'm not saying it's more relevant than ever, but my concern for myself, the country, the world - I knew we weren't prepared for something like this, mentally.''

Lana also said she isn't afraid to speak her mind, and will be upfront with someone if they are the reason she's having a ''bad day'' or a ''panic attack''.

She told Jack Antonoff during an interview for Interview magazine: ''I'll say, 'Today was a bad day and it's because of you, and I don't even know you anymore.' I don't necessarily think there's much value in doing that - it's just what's true. I don't ever feel bad for saying to someone, 'I'm having a panic attack because of what you've done.' That's black-belt life, like 3.0.''

The 35-year-old singer's underdog status comes as she recently hit out at critics of her music, and came under fire for blasting fellow female musicians including Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, and Beyoncé in the process.

She said: ''Now that Doja Cat, Ariana [Grande], Camila [Cabello], Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f******, cheating etc - can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money - or whatever I want - without being crucified or saying that I'm glamorizing abuse?????? (sic)''

She later added: ''There has to be a place in feminism for women who look and act like me - the kind of woman who says no but men hear yes.''

Lana was then forced to respond to backlash over her post, as she argued her comments weren't related to race.

She said: ''And my last and final note on everything - when I said people who look like me - I meant the people who don't look strong or necessarily smart, or like they're in control etc.

''it's about advocating for a more delicate personality, not for white woman - thanks for the Karen comments tho. V helpful. (sic)''