Lana Del Rey’s new album is delayed by 16 weeks.

The ‘Born to Die’ hitmaker has explained that she had to push back ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ until next year, due to vinyl production being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, she has recorded a digital record of festive covers for her fans in the meantime.

In a video updating fans, Lana explained: “What can I say. I have so many things to stay to you.

“I wanted to do it properly but maybe I will do it now, so I will tell you now.

“Chemtrails Over The Country Club, right, 16-week delay on the vinyl process.

“So in the meantime, I am going to give you a digital record of American Standards and classics for Christmas because I can’t get the record plants to open until March 5.

“That probably goes for a lot of people.”

The ‘Lust For Life' singer has just dropped an A cappella cover of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ for a “documentary about Liverpool FC.

And the ‘Video Games’ star said she will “still be recording” as she teased that ‘Chemtrails’ is “folky and beautiful” and the complete opposite of her last record, 2019’s ‘Norman F****** Rockwell’.

She added: “‘Chemtrails' is done. I love it. It’s folky and beautiful - super different from ‘Norman F****** Rockwell.”

Last month, Lana released the standalone song ‘Let Me Love You Like A Woman’ ahead of her album.

The 35-year-old singer previously updated fans on her record in September.

She said in a video on Instagram: ”Well hello everybody.

"I am on the very contained set of my first music video for the title track of my album, 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club', and I'm very excited about it.

"And before you even see this, you'll hear another song called 'Let Me Love You Like A Woman', and I just want to let you know that I love the record, and I love you guys, and I can't wait to see you soon... probably in 2030."

Lana was able to joke about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but she did insist the LP will be "out soon".

She added: "Just kidding! See you in 2029. But in the meantime, the album's coming out soon, [poetry book] 'Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass' is coming out this month, and I know it's been a super challenging time, and I just want to let you know my prayers, my meditations are on all of us.

"So be safe, god bless, I love you and I'm looking forward to finishing this up for you.”