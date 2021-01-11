Lana Del Rey has defended her choice of cover art for her upcoming LP, 'chemtrails over the country club'.

The 'Video Games' hitmaker was previously accused of racism following her comments on equality within the music industry last year, when she compared herself to the likes of Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Camila Cabello and Beyonce.

And after Lana unveiled the artwork for her seventh studio album, which features the singer and her "amazing friends", some of whom are people of colour, the 35-year-old Grammy-winner insisted she's "always been extremely inclusive" and called for people to "respect" her efforts to "change the world" with her music.

Part of her statement on Instagram, which addresses the recent riots in Washington D.C. which saw angry Trump supporters storm the Capitol, reads: "As it happens when it comes to my amazing friends and this cover yes there are people of color on this records picture and that’s all I’ll say about that. "These are my friends this is my life. We are all a beautiful mix of everything- some more than others which is visible and celebrated in everything I do. In 11 years working I have always been extremely inclusive without even trying to.

"My best friends are rappers my boyfriends have been rappers. My dearest friends have been from all over the place, so before you make comments again about a WOC/POC issue, I’m not the one storming the capital, I’m literally changing the world by putting my life and thoughts and love out there on the table 24 seven. Respect it. (sic)"

Lana previously insisted "the culture is sick right now" after backlash over her comments.

The 'Born to Die' hitmaker - who had hit out "the "female writers and alt-pop stars" who accused her of "glamorising abuse" in her music - said: "I just want to remind you that in that post, my one and only personal declaration I've ever made - thanks for being so warm and welcoming - was about the need for fragility in the feminist movement.

"When I mentioned women who look like, I didn't mean white like me. I mean the kind of women who, you know, other people might not believe because they think 'Oh, well look at her she f****** deserves it' or whatever.

"When I get on the pole people call me a whore, but when [FKA] Twigs gets on the pole it's art. The culture is super sick right now...

"I think what's really sad is that as a personal advocate, as a girl's girl, as someone who wants the best for every culture, you know, when Marianne Williamson was talking about reparations to the Black community that never got done during the emancipation - that was why I liked her, because I always felt that way."

In her original comments, Lana moaned: "Now that Doja Cat, Ariana [Grande], Camila [Cabello], Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f******, cheating etc -- can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money -- or whatever I want -- without being crucified or saying that I'm glamorizing abuse?????? (sic)"

She later added: "There has to be a place in feminism for women who look and act like me -- the kind of woman who says no but men hear yes."

Lana denied her comments were related to race.

She said: "And my last and final note on everything -- when I said people who look like me -- I meant the people who don't look strong or necessarily smart, or like they're in control etc.

"it's about advocating for a more delicate personality, not for white woman -- thanks for the Karen comments tho. V helpful. (sic)"