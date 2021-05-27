Ladyhawke has announced her new album 'Time Flies'.

The 41-year-old New Zealander's fourth studio LP is her first since 2016's 'Wild Things' and it will drop on October 8.

The five-year break between records has seen several life-changing events happen to Ladyhawke - real name Phillipa 'Pip' Brown - including getting married to director-and-comedian Madeleine Sami and Pip giving birth to their beautiful daughter in late 2017.

Ladyhawke - who got her moniker from Richard Donner's 1985 fantasy film of the same name - admits her illness and struggles with depression and anxiety have influenced the songs on her upcoming album, which she started writing in 2019.

She said: "I was feeling pretty grateful to be alive and making music, so I felt like I didn’t ‘care’ anymore - not in a bad way, I just stopped over thinking it.”

Discussing her therapy sessions and the medication she has been prescribed to help with her mental health conditions, she added: "I’ve had depression and anxiety for a long time and always been really open about it. I started therapy in November 2019 regularly. I had reached the bottom, I realised I needed help, and I was recommended someone through a friend, who was used to talking to artists and creative people.

“It felt like last year I changed my whole life. I decided to try medication for the first time, and it turned everything around and made me feel like a haven't in a long time. My mum said she hasn’t seen me like this since I was 17.”

Ladyhawke has also announced her new single 'Mixed Emotions' which she wrote with PNAU members Nick Littlemore and Jono Sloan, it is the second single following on from her collaboration with Broods on ‘Guilty Love’.

Discussing her latest single, she said: "'Mixed Emotions' was written with old mates Jono Sloan and Nick Littlemore while I was on a writing trip in LA. Sloan had come up with a really cool bass groove which Nick and I riffed over to get the lyrics and melody. The song is about all the things you can feel with one person, sometimes all in a single day. Ups and downs, confusion, highs, and lows. And everything in between!”