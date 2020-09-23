Artist:
Song title: 911
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

Following the release of her critically acclaimed number one album 'Chromatica', Lady GaGa unveils a colourful and artistic video for her song '911' which represents all her struggles with mental health. It makes references to a number of themes from Frida Kahlo to Soviet film 'The Color of Pomegranates'. 

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Lady Gaga - 911 Video

Lady Gaga - Stupid Love Video

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper - Shallow...

Lady Gaga - John Wayne Video

Lady Gaga 2017 Super Bowl Halftime...

Lady Gaga - Million Reasons [Live]...

Lady Gaga - Imagine [Live]

Lady Gaga - Cheek To Cheek...

Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett -...

Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett -...