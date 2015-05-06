When 04.05.2015
There's a flurry of eager bustling as Lady GaGa steps out of the Mark Hotel in New York to board a luxury coach that will take her to the 2015 Met Gala, where this year's theme was China: Through The Looking Glass. Gaga looked particularly eccentric as usual, in a wide-sleeved, mesh-patterned robe complete with super high platform boots.
Other A-list arrivals included Uma Thurman with boyfriend ANDRE BALAZS, Kate Hudson with designer Michael Kors, Liu Wen, Emily Blunt, Olivia Wilde and Kendall Jenner, the latter of whom gets seriously booed by the paparazzi when she refuses to stop for a photo.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
