Schiaparelli is selling Lady GaGa's brooch from the US Presidential inauguration for charity.

The Italian fashion brand is releasing the large golden dove brooch that Gaga wore when she sang the national anthem at President Joe Biden's inauguration in January, and all proceeds will benefit her Born This Way Foundation.

Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry said in a statement: “Like so many of us, I have been inspired by Lady Gaga and her Born This Way Foundation for years. Her inauguration performance, and the symbolic Dove Brooch, is a milestone in the history of this Maison and in my life. It is with great pride that we are able to contribute to Gaga’s foundation and the remarkable work it has done in the lives of young people everywhere, moving them toward more freedom, kindness and love."

The accessory is now available to purchase through the design house and at Bergdorf Goodman and Dover Street Market.

Gaga chose the brooch to send a message of peace and unity and she paired it with a Schiaparelli Haute Couture ensemble, comprised of a navy jacket and an oversized red skirt.

Speaking at the time, Roseberry said: “As an American living in Paris, this ensemble is a love letter to the country I miss so dearly and to a performer whose artistry I have so long admired. Maison Schiaparelli is honoured to have this chance to dress the iconic Lady Gaga on this historic Inauguration Day. God Bless Lady Gaga and God Bless America.”