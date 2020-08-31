Lady GaGa was the big winner at the socially distant MTV Video Music Awards 2020.
There was a different feel to this year's annual music awards ceremony, which was held in a socially distant manner on Sunday evening (30.08.20) owing to the coronavirus pandemic, but the 'Pokerface' hitmaker still managed to make it her night as she took home no less than five awards including the brand new Tricon Award.
As well as the new award, which is given to a music artist for their art and philanthropic efforts, Gaga won the coveted Artist of the Year prize. Her track with Ariana Grande, 'Rain On Me', also won an impressive three gongs including Song Of The Year, Best Collaboration and Best Cinematography.
Wearing a pink face mask, Lady Gaga said as she collected one of her prizes: ''Just because we're separated right now and culture may feel less alive in some ways, I know a renaissance is coming and the wrath of pop culture will inspire you and the rage of art will empower you as it responds to hardship with its generosity and love. This is what I believe. I want nothing more than to be your artist in 2020, it's a total privilege. I love you, stay safe, speak your mind and I might sound like a broken record, but wear a mask, it's a sign of respect.''
Elsewhere, BTS took home four trophies including for Best Group, Best Pop, Best K-pop and Best Choreography for their track 'On'. Like Gaga, they also took to the stage and performed their new song 'Dynamite'.
The Weeknd also collected two prizes, both for his song 'Blinding Lights', which won him Video Of The Year as well as Best R&B track.
And to coincide with the ''new normal'' brought on by the current health crisis, there was two new lockdown-specific awards including Best Music Video From Home, which was won by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber for their collaboration 'Stuck with U' and Best Quarantine Performance by CNCO for their Unplugged at Home series.
A full list of winners at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards are as follows:
Video of the Year
The Weeknd, 'Blinding Lights'
Tricon Award
Lady Gaga
Artist of the Year
Lady Gaga
Song of the Year
Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande, 'Rain on Me'
PUSH Best New Artist
Doja Cat
Best Latin
Maluma, 'Qué Pena' ft. J Balvin
Best Direction
Taylor Swift, 'The Man' (directed by Taylor Swift)
Best Collaboration
Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande, 'Rain on Me'
Best Hip-Hop
Megan Thee Stallion, 'Savage'
Video for Good
H.E.R., 'I Can't Breathe'
Best R&B
The Weeknd, 'Blinding Lights'
Best Pop
BTS: 'ON'
Best Rock
Coldplay, 'Orphans'
Best Cinematography
Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande, 'Rain on Me' (cinematography: Thomas Kloss)
Best Visual Effects
Dua Lipa, 'Physical' (visual effects: EIGHTY4)
Best Music Video From Home
Ariana Grande / Justin Bieber, 'Stuck with U'
Best Quarantine Performance
CNCO: Unplugged at Home
Best K-Pop
BTS, 'ON'
Best Group
BTS
Best Alternative
Machine Gun Kelly, 'Bloody Valentine'
Best Editing
Miley Cyrus, 'Mother's Daughter' (editing: Alexandre Moors and Nuno Xico)
Best Art Direction
Miley Cyrus, 'Mother's Daughter' (art direction: Christian Stone)
Best Choreography
BTS, 'ON' (choreography: Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun and Lee Byung Eun)
