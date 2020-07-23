Lady GaGa likes her makeup looks to ''feel like an emotion'', as her makeup artist Sarah Tanno says the star prefers ''the grit''.
Lady GaGa likes her makeup looks to ''feel like an emotion''.
The 'Stupid Love' hitmaker isn't a fan of spending hours on her makeup, as her makeup artist Sarah Tanno has explained Gaga loves ''the grit'' of keeping her look quick and easy.
Sarah said: ''Gaga likes it better when I put on her makeup in five minutes with two products than when I spend an hour on it. She likes the grit; she likes it to feel like an emotion.''
The artist has been working with the 'Sour Candy' singer since 2009, and Sarah is even the global artistry director of Gaga's makeup brand, Haus Laboratories, which launched last year.
She added to InStyle magazine: ''Gaga and I have the same aesthetic and feeling toward beauty. It comes from a place of story- telling and of empowerment.''
Meanwhile, Haus Laboratories launched a new eyeshadow palette in May to coincide with the release of Gaga's sixth studio album, 'Chromatica'.
The palette was named after her single, 'Stupid Love', and featured 18 vivid shades, including several shades of blue, two shades of pink, and a range of earthy brown tones.
Speaking about the palette at the time, Sarah had said: ''The matte colours are pressed a little harder so they don't flake out on your face, while the shimmery ones are pressed a little looser. All of formulas are so velvety and pigmented that you could pick this up and apply it with your finger if you want a more edgy, bold kick to it.
''I want to encourage people that it's okay to wear colour, and it doesn't mean you have to have a really bold eye with a neutral mouth; I want to push you to do the opposite. I don't think it's all about the rules, it's more about breaking them.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...