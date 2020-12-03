Lady GaGa is set to release a limited edition run of 'Chromatica' Oreo cookies next year.
Lady GaGa has teamed up with Oreo to launch 'Chromatica' cookies.
The 'Sour Candy' hitmaker is giving fans the chance to get their hands on the limited edition batch of her cookies inspired by her latest album.
The vanilla-flavoured sweet treat swaps out the standard dark chocolate biscuit for bright pink and the white creme filling for luminous green.
And they even feature the Chromatica logo, a heart, and Gaga in her gigantic heels.
Gaga says she aims to spread some "kindness" and bring some joy into people's lives with her foray into confectionery.
She said in a statement: “This collab is inspired by the world of 'Chromatica', where kindness rules all things.
“I love these pink cookies with green creme, and hope they brighten your day as much as they do mine!”
The 'Chromatica' cookies - which come in a sleeve of six and bright pink foil packaging - will be available in January.
Meanwhile, Gaga previously launched a ‘Chromatica’ themed pink thong.
The racy pink lingerie was part of the record’s exclusive line of merchandise along with a jockstrap.
Both of the underwear items were limited-edition and available on Gaga’s online shop, with the thong costing $20, and the jockstrap selling for $30.
Fans who bought either of the items gained access to the ‘Stupid Love’ hitmaker’s digital album when it was released in May.
Gaga unveiled the garments on Instagram with a black-and-white vintage-inspired photo series, which she captioned: “ENERGY SHOP.LADYGAGA.COM (sic)”
The ‘Million Reasons’ singer also offered a more conservative undergarment option in the form of $25 briefs, which come in green.
As well as a range of t-shirts sweatshirts, sweatpants, and accessories including hats and socks, inspired by the record.
