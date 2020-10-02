Lady GaGa is launching a bronzer and blush for her beauty brand.

The 34-year-old singer launched Haus Laboratories last year, and now the star has teased two new additions called Head Rush and Heat Spell, which will be available to pre-order on October 6.

Gaga said in a statement: ''I've always believed in the power of makeup to elevate self-love. These bronzer and blush duos are meant to celebrate the heat of your passion.

''We formulated them to be a silky powder, that leaves a clean buildable finish with rich, flirtatious hues and beaming highlighters. I've named them Heat Spell and Head Rush to indicate the ecstasy of celebrating you.''

The collection features five shades of bronzer and seven blushes to suit a wide range of skin tones and they're paired with a complementary highlighter shade.

Haus Laboratories Global Artistry Director Sarah Tanno-Stewart told Refinery29: ''We worked so hard on the formula, which has a very cushiony, velvety texture. You can get the lightest wash of colour if you want, or you can go full-on pigment and build it up. It will always look super soft on your skin -- it's not like you can really see the line of demarcation where the bronzer stops and the blush.''

The 'Born This Way' hitmaker released her beauty brand on Amazon in 2019 hoping the range will help her fans to express themselves and their ''artistry''.

Speaking in a Haus Laboratories promotional video, she said: ''The last thing the world needs is another beauty brand, but that's too bad.

''They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but at Haus Laboratories we say beauty is how you see yourself. Your glam, your expression, your artistry. We want you to love yourself. Our haus, your rules.''

And taking to her own Instagram account, Gaga recalled when she ''discovered the power of make-up'' and watched her own mother, Cynthia Germanotta, paint her face every morning as a ''hard working woman''.

She wrote: ''When I was young, I never felt beautiful. And as I struggled to find a sense of both inner and outer beauty, I discovered the power of makeup.

''I remember watching my mother put her makeup on every morning, basking in the glow of her power to put on her bravest face as the hard working woman she was. I then began to experiment with makeup as a way to make my dreams of being as strong as my mother become true.(sic)''