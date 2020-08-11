Lady GaGa has revealed she takes anti-psychotic medication.

The 'Rain On Me' hitmaker takes olanzapine - a drug used to treat schizophrenia and bipolar - because she ''can't always control what her brain does'' and released a song about it on her latest album, 'Chromatica'.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1 radio station, Gaga explained: ''I wrote a song on 'Chromatica' called '911', and it's about an anti-psychotic that I take and it's because I can't always control things that my brain does and I have to take medication to stop the process that occurs.

''I know I have mental issues and I know that they can sometimes render me non-functional as a human.''

Gaga previously opened up about suffering from extreme trauma after being ''repeatedly raped'' when she was 19.

Speaking last year, she said: ''I was raped when I was 19-years-old, repeatedly. I have PTSD. I have chronic pain. I'm on medication; I have several doctors.''

Gaga also revealed that she was concerned about putting her album out amid the coronavirus pandemic as she is worried about the wellbeing of medical staff battling the global health crisis.

The 34-year-old singer said: ''It's proven to be challenging to me - when this super-virus happened, I didn't want to put this album out.

''I was like: how can we do something more specific to help the world? How can I use my humanity to focus on something that I believe to be infinitely more important than what I've been through? Which is what the medical community has done.

''It made me think about the helpers of the world and how their mental states are and how they don't necessarily have the help that they need. When this is all 'over' whatever that means and things get 'better' whatever that means, who will be there to support them?

''I don't lack self awareness and I do understand I'm not the only human on the planet that suffers and I think I have it pretty f****** good and I'm grateful for what I have.''