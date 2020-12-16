Lady GaGa has sparked speculation she could be set to release a Haus Laboratories skincare line.

The '911' hitmaker took to Instagram to share the secret to her flawless complexion is using products she has developed "exclusively" for herself.

And many of the Oscar-winner's Little Monsters - the name given to her fanbase - have commented on the post suggesting Gaga is hinting at expanding her make-up brand to include skincare products.

Gaga, who dubbed herself "a super nerdy fairy" about skincare, wrote underneath a video of herself with a snowy filter: “First step to good makeup is #skincare. I’m a super nerdy fairy about this.

“I believe almost all skin problems are caused by disruption of skin barrier and microbiome. My trick is to use solutions that balance my skin by interrupting any inflammation caused by free-radicals or products.

“So…I use products I develop…exclusively for me. (sic)"

The 'Shallow' hitmaker launched her vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics brand last September.

Meanwhile, Gaga recently claimed she uses make-up and perfume to "transform" how she feels.

The pop megastar said self-care comes in many different forms and she approaches her beauty routine "holistically".

She said: "I believe self-care routines, in and of themselves, are the best beauty tip of all. If you care for your mind, body, skin, heart, and healing, you approach beauty holistically. For me, using makeup as well as perfume to transform how I feel at any moment is valuable as well. Even though working on ourselves from the inside is the most crucial, I also cherish the power of visual transformation to affect how we feel inside."

Gaga - who is the face of Valentino's latest fragrance, Voce Viva - also believes kindness can heal the "mind, body and soul".

She explained: "I believe it is more important than ever to motivate an agenda of kindness. Kindness that leads to the healing of the mind, body, and soul. Kindness that invigorates initiatives that are fearless in their effort to help humanity learn the importance of self-care.

"Whenever someone told me I wasn't good enough throughout my career and life, I never let it break me. I promised myself that every time I heard 'no,' it would motivate me to work harder. The most daring thing I did was believe in myself."