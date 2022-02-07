Lady GaGa is set to perform her biggest-ever UK solo show at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London.
The 'Bad Romance' hitmaker was originally set to take to the stage at north London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2020 as part of her 'Chromatica' world tour in 2020 but it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and then the rearranged date of July 2021 was still unable to happen so the concert was shelved.
However, she's now set to announce the gig at the venue - which has a capacity of 62, 850 - has been rearranged at last and it is expected to be so popular, her team are considering adding a second night.
A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Lady Gaga hasn’t performed in the UK for ages, so it will be huge for her fans to see her on British soil again. She was supposed to headline the venue in 2020 but it was axed due to Covid, so everyone will be pleased to hear it is finally happening.
“It has been such an incredible few years for Gaga’s career that a second date is on the cards too.”
The 'House of Gucci' actress was supposed to tour the UK in 2018 but played just two shows in Birmingham before cancelling the rest of her concerts due to "severe pain".
Gaga hasn't actually played a solo headline show in London since 2014.
While it is unclear when the rearranged date will take place, Gaga recently announced she will be celebrating "her love of the Great American Songbook” with another 'Jazz & Piano' residency at the world-famous Dolby Live Park MGM hotel and casino in Last Vegas this April and May, three years after her original concert series in the city.
The 'Million Reasons' singer will be performing songs from her acclaimed second duets LP with jazz icon Tony Bennett, ‘Love For Sale’.
Some dates of the residency had to be shelved in 2020 because of the pandemic.
The new run kicks off on April 14 and wraps on May 1.
