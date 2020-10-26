Lady GaGa says self-care comes in many different ways and she approaches her beauty routine "holistically".
Lady GaGa uses make-up and perfume to "transform" how she feels.
The 34-year-old star - who has her own Haus Laboratories line - says self-care comes in many different ways and she approaches her beauty routine "holistically".
Gaga explained to the Sunday Independent's Life Magazine: "I believe self-care routines, in and of themselves, are the best beauty tip of all. If you care for your mind, body, skin, heart, and healing, you approach beauty holistically. For me, using makeup as well as perfume to transform how I feel at any moment is valuable as well. Even though working on ourselves from the inside is the most crucial, I also cherish the power of visual transformation to affect how we feel inside."
Gaga - who is the face of Valentino's latest fragrance, Voce Viva - also believes kindness can heal the "mind, body and soul".
She explained: "I believe it is more important than ever to motivate an agenda of kindness. Kindness that leads to the healing of the mind, body, and soul. Kindness that invigorates initiatives that are fearless in their effort to help humanity learn the importance of self-care.
"Whenever someone told me I wasn't good enough throughout my career and life, I never let it break me. I promised myself that every time I heard 'no,' it would motivate me to work harder. The most daring thing I did was believe in myself."
