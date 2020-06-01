Lady GaGa started writing 'Stupid Love' while working on 'A Star Is Born'.

Producer Michael Tucker - better known as BloodPop - collaborated with the 34-year-old star on material while she was working on material for Bradley Cooper's 2018 musical drama and while none of the songs made it onto the soundtrack, one in particular laid the groundwork for her new LP 'Chromatica'.

Tucker told Rolling Stone magazine: ''It actually [began] around the same time Gaga was working on 'A Star Is Born'...

''I worked on that demo ['Stupid Love'] for a while but it was missing something I couldn't quite put my finger on. When I played it for Max Martin, he had some fantastic ideas that really elevated it...

''I played it on her Bluetooth speaker in her dressing room with my family and friends present. I would definitely consider that the moment Chromatica was started.''

After spending time focusing on 'A Star Is Born' and her Las Vegas residencies, she eventually turned her attention to her next project as the theme for the album started to take shape.

Tucker added: ''[Gaga] just knew she wanted to dance... Some of those days were very long and hard emotionally.

''No matter how hard they would be, by 9 or 10pm she would be dancing and smiling.

''You could physically see dance music healing this person in real time so it just became obvious very quickly that that's what we had to do.''

'Chromatica' was initially set for an April release but its launch was delayed until May 29 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Gaga recently revealed her excitement at having the deep material out in the world, adding she ''can't wait'' to perform the songs live.

She said: ''I was just talking to my friends, and I was saying, 'I can't wait to dance with people to this music. I can't wait to just go into any space with a whole bunch of people, and blast this as loud as possible to show them how much I love them.' ''