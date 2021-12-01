Lady GaGa’s ‘House of Gucci’ hair styles were made using only drugstore items.

Frederic Aspiras, the hairstylist for the film - directed by Sir Ridley Scott and featuring the acting talents of Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino and Jared Leto - spilled on the products used to create all the fantastic fashions on the 35-year-old pop megastar.

Gaga portrays Patrizia Reggiani, who was jailed for arranging the killing of her estranged ex-husband Maurizio Gucci in 1995, and Frederic relied on beauty brand Joico to recreate her looks.

Speaking to InStyle, the Joico brand ambassador said: "Today, people don't put the same types of priming products that they do on their skin on their hair. You need product layering to keep the integrity of the style because you can't achieve a power blowout like Patrizia's with just hairspray. It will flatten out."

Among the products he used were Firm Styling Gel [$18], Rise Up Powder Spray [$22], Flip turn Volumizing Finishing Spray [$19] and the Dream Blowout Thermal Protection Spray [$22.50].

He also shared that in Patrizia’s heyday - the 70s, 80s, and 90s - the “priming products” used in hair and beauty regimes were totally different.

He also identified - from research based on photographs of Patrizia and understanding of Italian trends and icons such as Sophia Loren - how to help tell her story through her ever evolving hair, totalling 15 wigs.

Frederic explained: "In the '70s, she has really beautiful brown fluffy hair. Then we venture into when she's married and gets more refined with some highlights because she wants to fit into the Gucci family. Her look gradually changes in the late '70s and early '80s where she establishes a perm. Then I changed her hair to black to represent her power. She has a power blowout and she's like, 'I am Gucci.'"

Frederic admitted to going “all in” because it was a film about hair and cultivating an aspirational lifestyle.

He said: "I really went all in because with this kind of film, you really have the chance to build the character with amazing style. But it's also not just about the hair and makeup. I really wanted the looks to be a vehicle for Gaga to fly into the role and to properly represent the eras in which the film takes place."