Lady GaGa's '911' music video ''hides in nothing but the truth'' as it lays bare her mental health struggles.
The 34-year-old singer opens up about her experience with mental health in the video for her new single and she has promised fans that it is open and honest.
She wrote on Instagram: ''This short film is very personal to me, my experience with mental health and the way reality and dreams can interconnect to form heroes within us and all around us.''
Gaga also praised 'The Cell' director Tarsem Singh, who helmed the video, writing: ''I'd like to thank my director/filmmaker Tarsem for sharing a 25 year old idea he had with me because my life story spoke so much to him.''
And Gaga added that the video made her feel ''alive in my creativity''.
She wrote: ''I'd like to thank Haus of Gaga for being strong for me when I wasn't, and the crew for making this short film safely during this pandemic without anyone getting sick. It's been years since I felt so alive in my creativity to make together what we did with '911'.
''Thank you @Bloodpop for taking a leap of faith with me to produce a record that hides in nothing but the truth.
''Finally, thank you little monsters. I'm awake now, I can see you, I can feel you, thank you for believing in me when I was very afraid. Something that was once my real life everyday is now a film, a true story that is now the past and not the present. It's the poetry of pain.''
