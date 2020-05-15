Lady GaGa's beauty brand Haus Laboratories is launching a new eyeshadow palette this month.

The 34-year-old singer is gearing up to release her sixth studio album, 'Chromatica', at the end of May, and to celebrate the release the star is also launching a brand new eyeshadow palette through her beauty brand, which takes inspiration from the album's lead single 'Stupid Love'.

The Stupid Love Palette will officially launch on May 19, just over a week before 'Chromatica' is released on May 29.

Speaking to InStyle about the upcoming palette, Gaga said: ''Stupid Love is a reminder that love never fails and we all have the ability to free ourselves from fear. With all of the colours in the Stupid Love palette, it is a reminder that all colours are important. What makes us all the same is that we are different, but there are endless ways to colour with love. Enjoy exploring your inner and outer beauty with this palette. Haus Laboratories loves you, and that love has no boundaries.''

The Stupid Love Palette features 18 vivid shades, including several shades of blue, two shades of pink, and a range of earthy brown tones.

The palette is also made up of a mixture of both matte and shimmery eyeshadows, and has been packed in a way that makes it easy for both professionals and amateur makeup lovers to use.

Sarah Tanno, global artistry director of Haus Laboratories, said: ''The matte colours are pressed a little harder so they don't flake out on your face, while the shimmery ones are pressed a little looser. All of formulas are so velvety and pigmented that you could pick this up and apply it with your finger if you want a more edgy, bold kick to it.

''I want to encourage people that it's okay to wear colour, and it doesn't mean you have to have a really bold eye with a neutral mouth; I want to push you to do the opposite. I don't think it's all about the rules, it's more about breaking them.''

The Stupid Love Palette will be available from May 19 at hauslabs.com, as well as on Amazon.