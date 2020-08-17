Lady GaGa's new hair colour was inspired by her hairstylist's late mother.

The 'Stupid Love' hitmaker took to Instagram to show off her latest hair colour in a stunning shade of blue-green, as she revealed the name of the colour - Suzie's Ocean Blonde - was chosen as a tribute to the late mother of her hairstylist, Frederic Aspiras.

Writing alongside a picture of her hair, she said: ''Hello Merpeople. Rocking color by @fredericaspiras named after his mother who just passed ... Suzie's Ocean Blonde. I love you Freddie [...] this was extra special glamour with love. (sic)''

Gaga is known for experimenting with her fashion looks, including her hair and makeup, and her makeup artist Sarah Tanno recently explained she likes her makeup looks to ''feel like an emotion''.

She said: ''Gaga likes it better when I put on her makeup in five minutes with two products than when I spend an hour on it. She likes the grit; she likes it to feel like an emotion.''

The artist has been working with the 'Sour Candy' singer since 2009, and Sarah is even the global artistry director of Gaga's makeup brand, Haus Laboratories, which launched last year.

She added: ''Gaga and I have the same aesthetic and feeling toward beauty. It comes from a place of story-telling and of empowerment.''

Meanwhile, Haus Laboratories launched a new eyeshadow palette in May to coincide with the release of Gaga's sixth studio album, 'Chromatica'.

The palette was named after her single, 'Stupid Love', and featured 18 vivid shades, including several shades of blue, two shades of pink, and a range of earthy brown tones.

Speaking about the palette at the time, Sarah had said: ''The matte colours are pressed a little harder so they don't flake out on your face, while the shimmery ones are pressed a little looser. All of formulas are so velvety and pigmented that you could pick this up and apply it with your finger if you want a more edgy, bold kick to it.

''I want to encourage people that it's okay to wear colour, and it doesn't mean you have to have a really bold eye with a neutral mouth; I want to push you to do the opposite. I don't think it's all about the rules, it's more about breaking them.''