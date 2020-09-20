Lady GaGa's ''biggest enemy'' used to be herself.
The 'Joanne' hitmaker admits there was a time where she ''totally gave up on herself'' and ''hated'' being famous.
She said: ''I mean, honestly, I just totally gave up on myself. I hated being famous. I hated being a star. I felt exhausted and used up. I don't know how to explain it. But I went from looking at this piano, and thinking, you ruined my life. During that time, I was like, You made me Lady Gaga. My biggest enemy is Lady Gaga. That's what I was thinking: My biggest enemy is her. You can't go to the grocery store now. If you go to dinner with your family, somebody comes to the table, you can't have a dinner with your family without it being about you. It's always about you. All the time it's about you. And your outfits. Look at your outfits!''
And the 34-year-old singer knows now that she ''has'' to sing and she no longer hates her persona and her piano anymore.
She told Sunday Morning: ''I swear on my future unborn children! I don't know why, but I have to. This, I have to do it. Singing, I have to. Turns out, even if I don't wanna be alive, I still know how to write a song! I don't hate Lady Gaga anymore. I found a way to love myself again, even when I thought that was never gonna happen. Now, I look at this piano and I go, Oh, my God. My piano! My piano that I love so much! My piano that lets me speak. My piano that lets me make poetry. My piano, that's mine!''
