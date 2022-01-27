Lady GaGa has revealed that she remained in her 'A Star Is Born' character Ally Maine for several years.
Lady GaGa stayed in her 'A Star Is Born' character for years.
The 35-year-old star featured in the 2018 movie as Ally Maine and admitted that she kept up the persona for much longer than her 'House of Gucci' alter ego Patrizia Reggiani - who spent months living every waking moment as.
Speaking during a Variety Actors on Actors conversation with Jake Gyllenhaal, Gaga said: "I would actually say playing a character for me is like living one long song, one long song that lasts for months. For 'A Star Is Born', it was years for me."
The 'Bad Romance' hitmaker revealed that she was keen to shed her 'House of Gucci' persona as Patrizia is a convicted killer.
Gaga explained: "I dropped her faster because she was a killer and there were some things about the transformation for me psychologically that were super challenging.
"When I watch the movie, it looks like I'm watching a montage of my life. I don't feel like I'm watching a film."
The star also revealed that she was immediately drawn to Patrizia after being approached to feature in Ridley Scott's film, which tells the story of how Patrizia masterminded the murder of her former husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver).
Gaga said: "The first thing I thought when I read the script was 'OK, they want some woman to use her body and her manipulation to get money from this incredibly wealthy man.'
"And the more that I dug through it, I realised that she was really in love with him. And women are complex creatures, and we're complicated, and it's never one single story. It's many stories."
She continued: "I wanted to inject a reality into her that was multifaceted and broken. When I think about her as a character, I think of me taking little bits of glass from tons of different women and encapsulating them into one character that I still believe to be truly her, but I think insanity is subjective."
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...