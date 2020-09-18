Lady GaGa quarantined with a number of her young female employees.

The 'Poker Face' hitmaker was particularly worried about the staff members whose crowded living conditions put them more at risk of contracting coronavirus, so in early March, she moved a small group of them into her Hollywood Hills home.

She said: ''Somebody'd go grocery shopping, the rest of us would clean the vegetables, then somebody would cook.''

When they weren't working, the 34-year-old star and her houseguests spent a lot of time having deep conversations, praying, and playing boardgames.

Gaga told Billboard magazine: ''I run my team like a family. I don't run it like a staff.''

The '911' singer believes it is ''really wrong'' with people to refuse to wear masks in public as she feels it is disrespectful towards healthcare workers who have been working on the front line during the pandemic.

She said: ''It's really wrong for us to go, 'I'm uncomfortable [with wearing a mask] because I can't breathe.' Give me a break. Show some respect for the people who are there for us when we dial 911.''

Gaga has been a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement but she admitted she still has things to ''unlearn'' and believes social justice is a ''lifestyle'' that more and more people will commit to.

She said: ''When you're born in this country, we all drink the poison that is white supremacy.

''I am in the process of learning and unlearning things I've been taught my whole life.

''Social justice is not just a literacy, it's a lifestyle,'' she continues. ''What do I think about [posting] a black square? I think everybody has a different feeling about a black square. Do I think there's such a thing as performative activism? Yes. Do I think there's been true activism that's been very important and needed? Yes. Do I believe Black lives matter? Yes. Do I believe this is going to get louder? Yes. Do I believe it should? Yes.''