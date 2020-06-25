Lady GaGa is giving fans the chance to win $10,000 in a 'Chromatica' art contest.

The 'Sour Candy' singer is calling on her fandom - who are known as Little Monsters - to create their own interpretations of the world she created for her album.

The lucky winner will not only receive the huge cash prize, but a print of their work signed by the pop megastar, and a year's subscription to Adobe All-Apps Creative Cloud.

Gaga is also teaming up with Adobe and Live Nation to offer nine second-place winners $400, a signed poster and a three-month subscription to the service.

She said: ''My fans have consistently shown their love and creativity through their art over the years, and always make me feel so happy and understood. I can't wait to see what 'Chromatica' means to them.''

Little Monsters have until July 21 to use Adobe's suite of software, including Photoshop, to come up with their designs using various assets provided by Gaga, and they simply have to post the finished piece on social media with the hashtag #LadyGagaxAdobe.

Ann Lewnes, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Adobe, commented: ''Adobe's mission has always been to empower people to express themselves creatively. Now more than ever, creativity is being used to speak out against inequality, cope in the midst of a pandemic, and, hopefully, build bridges with one another.

''Who better to join forces with than one of the most creative and compassionate people in the universe, Lady Gaga, to empower our community to build worlds that unite us all.''

On the album title being more than a word, the 'Born This Way' singer previously explained: ''I think what I've learned is that I can view the world in whatever way I choose to see it.

''And it doesn't mean that I'm deleting the bad things, it just means that I can reframe my life experiences and reframe also the way that the world frames life experiences to a way that I love and believe in.

''That is 'Chromatica'. I live on Chromatica, that is where I live. I went into my frame - I found Earth, I deleted it. Earth is cancelled. I live on Chromatica.''