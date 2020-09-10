Lady GaGa credits her grandmother with changing her life.

The 'Stupid Love' hitmaker has said her grandmother was a source of support for her after she was raped as a teenager, and says she convinced the singer to pick herself back up and ''make a real change in this world''.

When asked to name the one person who changed her life, she said: ''My grandmother. After I was raped, I cried on her couch for days. Eventually she turned on MTV and told me to look up. A female artist was performing. My grandmother said, 'I'll let you cry the rest of the day, but then tomorrow you're going to go back out and make a real change in this world. No more tears tomorrow.' ''

Gaga also heaped praise on her younger sister, Natali Germanotta, whom she listed as one of her ''heroes'' because of her ''abundantly good and pure'' nature.

Naming one hero, she added: ''My sister. I love her heart, her mind, her nature, which is abundantly good and pure. Her ability to laugh during hard times is exceptional. We can both be crying, and all of a sudden she'll tell a joke.''

The 34-year-old singer then went on to speak about her battle with her mental health, stating that she once felt so depressed she thought about ''giving up''.

When asked to name one thing she was wrong about, Gaga said: ''Once I felt so depressed, I thought it was a good idea to give up. That's the worst thing you can do. I wish I'd just asked for help. But I forgive myself.''

And if the 'Rain on Me' singer could invent any device, she would want to create a way for people to send kindness to each other.

In a round of 20 questions for Oprah Winfrey's O: The Oprah Magazine, she explained: ''[I would invent] a way that we could actively send kindness to people around the world all the time. It wouldn't be filled with competition or virtue signalling - just a simple daily message.''