Lady GaGa will allow organisations to assume control of her Instagram account in order to ''amplify their important voices''.
The 'Stupid Love' hitmaker has announced that from Friday (05.06.20) she will give permission for the organisations she has ''recently donated to'' to post content on her Instagram account to her 42.1 million followers, so they can ''lift up the voices'' of the ''countless inspiring members and groups within the Black community''.
She wrote in her own Instagram post: ''Starting tomorrow, I'm giving over my Instagram account to each of the organizations I've recently donated to, in an effort to amplify their important voices.
''And after I vow to regularly, in perpetuity, across all of my social media platforms, post stories, content, and otherwise lift up the voices of the countless inspiring members and groups within the Black community. (sic)''
Whilst Gaga did not list the organisations in her post, she recently revealed she has donated to the Black Lives Matter movement - which is an anti-racism organisation - and the Loveland Foundation, which has a particular focus on Black women and girls.
The 'Sour Candy' singer's donations come as people have taken to the streets across the US in support of Black Lives Matter, following the death of unarmed Black man George Floyd, who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.
Meanwhile, Selena Gomez recently announced that she too will be handing her Instagram account to ''Black voices''.
The 'Lose You To Love Me' singer - who has 178 million Instagram followers - wrote: ''I have been struggling to know the right things to say to get the word out about this important moment in history. After thinking about how best to use my social media, I decided that we all need to hear more from Black voices. Over the next few days I will be highlighting influential leaders and giving them a chance to take over my Instagram so that they can speak directly to all of us. We all have an obligation to do better and we can start by listening with an open heart and mind. (sic)''
