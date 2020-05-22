Lady GaGa is ''flirting with the idea of sobriety'', after coming up with a better ''healing process'' than drinking alcohol.
The 34-year-old singer has been considering giving up alcohol and going sober, after coming up with a better ''healing process'' than drinking whilst working on her latest album 'Chromatica', which is due out on May 29.
She said: ''I've flirted with the idea of sobriety. I'm not there yet, but I flirted with it throughout the album. It's something that came up as a result of me trying to work through the pain that I was feeling.
''But part of my healing process was going, 'Well, I can either lash the hell out of myself every day for continuing to drink, or I can just be happy that I'm still alive and keep going and feel good enough.' I am good enough ... I'm perfectly imperfect.''
And whilst the 'Stupid Love' hitmaker may not be ready to quit alcohol entirely just yet, she did recently give up smoking.
She told Zane Lowe for Apple Music: ''I quit smoking. Whole time, not even one ... Quitting is so hard. It's hard, but you know what? I would sit on my porch and chain smoke all day. I smoked the whole way through making this record. And when we were done, I stopped. It was the most bizarre, beautiful thing that could have happened, that this music actually healed me.''
Gaga previously spoke about her decision to stop smoking in February, when she confessed she went ''cold turkey'' to kick her habit of smoking 40 cigarettes a day.
She explained at the time: ''I'm not smoking anymore, but I'd smoke 40 cigarettes all day long. I swear on my life I'm not smoking cigarettes. I completely quit - I quit cold turkey. But it was so hard. If you don't smoke, don't smoke! Because quitting is worse. It is so brutal. And I will never smoke again because I think I saw Jesus for an entire week. It was so awful.''
