Lady GaGa ''failed over and over again'' as an actress and musician.

The 'Joanne' hitmaker admitted she struggled to make it in the showbiz industry when she was first starting out as she encouraged others to continue to follow their dreams as she collected the new Tricon award at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night (30.08.20).

Speaking to accept the award, she said: ''I want to share this award with everybody at home tonight, everybody at home who is their own form of a Tricon. I want you to know that you can do this too.

''Just because we're separated right now and culture may feel less alive in some ways, I know a renaissance is coming, and the wrath of pop culture will inspire you, and the rage of art will empower you as it responds to hardship with its generosity and love ... I want you to know I failed over and over again as an actress and as a musician when I was young, and though I gave back to the local community through service as a young woman in New York, philanthropy became a much bigger part of my life as a star.

''I wish for you to think of three things that define who you are and take a moment to reward yourself for your bravery. This has not been an easy year for a lot of people. But what I see in the world is a massive triumph of courage. I also hope that people at home that have big dreams, I hope they see me here today accepting this award and know how grateful I am.''

Bella Hadid introduced Lady Gaga as the winner as she praised the singer and actress for ''inspiring and empowering all of us''.

Introducing Lady Gaga, Bella shared: ''You can't just call her a triple threat. She turns pop music into high art. She redefines fashion. She's a powerhouse who inspires and empowers all of us.''